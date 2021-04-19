Will Ethereum Or Dogecoin Grow More By 2022?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on two of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies.

Over the next year, which cryptocurrency will have the largest percentage gain? Here are the full results from the survey:

Ethereum: 12.6%

Dogecoin: 83.1%

This sentiment study was conducted as Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) and Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) are both at or near new all-time highs.

At the time of publication, Ethereum trades around $2,200 and Dogecoin 40 cents.

About Ethereum and Dogecoin: Ethereum is an open-source platform that allows developers to connect and collaborate with customers and others using a decentralized application network.

Ethereum works through a global network of computers that work together to verify transactions as a team rather than relying on a single centralized point of application

Branding itself the “fun and friendly” internet currency, Dogecoin is a peer-to-peer and open-source digital currency introduced in December of 2013.

The original idea behind Dogecoin was to create a more memorable cryptocurrency project to help the public understand the technology behind blockchains

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2021 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.

