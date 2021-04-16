Thinking About Buying Dogecoin, BitTorrent Or Tron?

Amid several tweets from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) boss Elon Musk and a shoutout from the makers of Slim Jim, meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin (DOGE) has run up a dizzying 534% in the past week and is trading around $0.39 at press time.

The Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency crossed the 30-cent barrier for the first time on Friday and touched a new all-time high of $0.39 around 9:20 a.m. ET.

Interested in buying Doge for yourself? Check out our full guide on how you can trade and invest in Dogecoin now.

With prominent cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) trading at record high levels, $61,000 and $2,400, respectively, at press time, retail investors have been looking at minor cryptocurrencies for gains.

Since the year began, DOGE has returned over 4,842.81%. Yet, it's not the only low-priced cryptocurrency seeing interest this year. Here are five popular cryptocurrencies besides Dogecoin that trade below $1.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.