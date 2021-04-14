fbpx
Future Fintech To Acquire Majority Stake In Cryptocurrency Mining Farm Mingtang Network Technology For $7M

byAnusuya Lahiri
April 14, 2021 9:29 am
  • Blockchain-based e-commerce business and fintech service provider, Future FinTech Group Inc (NASDAQ: FTFT), has inked an agreement to acquire a 51% stake in Mingtang Network Technology for $7 million (RMB 45.9 million) based on a valuation of $13.8 million (RMB 90 million).
  • Mingtang Network operates a cryptocurrency mining farm that integrates big data collection, cloud storage, and advanced computer software and hardware operations into an industrial data analysis system and information storage system.
  • Phase I of Mingtang Network's data center had a 50,000-capacity load for cryptocurrency mining machines, the ability to run big data mining applications, and was fully operational. It also had 300,000 sets of mechanical and electrical equipment on site.
  • The sellers promised a minimum EBIT of $6.1 million (RMB 40 million) in 2021.
  • Both the parties agreed to invest around $91.7 million (RMB 600 million) in the construction of a Phase II data center of a 500,000-capacity load for cryptocurrency mining machines under the ownership percentage ratio.
  • Future FinTech had recently raised $35 million from a private institutional offering.
  • Price action: FTFT shares traded lower by 5.24% at $4.70 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

