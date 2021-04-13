fbpx
QQQ
+ 0.00
336.67
+ 0%
DIA
+ 0.00
337.59
+ 0%
SPY
+ 0.00
411.70
+ 0%
TLT
+ 0.00
137.45
+ 0%
GLD
+ 0.00
162.30
+ 0%

Why Bitcoin Fundamentals Depict A Healthy Bull Market: Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Report

bySamyuktha Sriram
April 13, 2021 6:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Why Bitcoin Fundamentals Depict A Healthy Bull Market: Cathie Wood's ARK Invest Report

ARK Invest’s recent report analyzing Bitcoin buyers' and sellers' behavior concludes that investors have a longer-term conviction and focus when it comes to the leading cryptocurrency.

What Happened: Yassine Elmandjra, an analyst at ARK, examined a few key metrics based on on-chain data to monitor the behavior  of buyers and sellers.

“From these metrics, we can derive relative valuation metrics that identify short-to mid-term inefficiencies in bitcoin’s price,” he said.

From an increase in the cointime destroyed metric, which examines the time-weighted turnover of Bitcoin, one can ascertain if holders are moving their coins out of long-term storage and taking profits.

“At slightly above 5 billion today, coin years destroyed, the rolling sum of coin days destroyed during the last 365 days, we believe depicts a healthy bull market,” said Elmandjra.

Despite Bitcoin’s price being more than triple its 2017 high, its coin years destroyed is still significantly below its all-time high in early 2018 when investors cashed out after the price crashed.

Elmandjra also analyzed Bitcoin’s “HODL waves,” which divides the total circulating supply of the Bitcoin network into holding period bands.

“Today, roughly 55% of bitcoin’s supply hasn’t moved in more than a year, we believe illustrating investors’ longer-term conviction and focus,” noted the ARK analyst.

The amount of Bitcoin’s supply that is in profit is also nearing an all-time high, according to these on-chain metrics, which analysts view as another positive indicator for the current bull market.

Price Action: Bitcoin price had regained momentum and broke $63,000 fr the first time in history. The cryptocurrency was up over 3.62% in the past 24-hours, and trading volume was up by over 16% for the same period.

Check out Benzinga's latest exclusive interview with Cathie Wood

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Fintech News Markets Analyst Ratings Tech

Related Articles

Bitcoin Hits New All-Time High Of $63,000

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) has hit a new all-time high price earlier today, as the market builds enthusiasm over tomorrow's Coinbase (COIN) IPO. What Happened: Bitcoin reached a new record high of over $63,000 after rising by 5.4% from its 24-hours low under $60,000. read more

Bitcoin, Ethereum Hit New All-Time Highs

The world’s two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization — Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) hit new all-time highs on Tuesday morning, as per market data provider CoinMarketCap. Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $62,659.54 and ETH of $2,201.04. read more

What's Happening With Chilliz, Uniswap, Dogecoin, Stacks, XRP, Nexo Cryptocurrencies Today?

While Bitcoin (BTC) once again approaches the highs it touched last month, some other coins are even more buoyant over 24 hours, including Chilliz (CHZ), Uniswap (UNI), Dogecoin (DOGE), Stacks (STX), XRP (XRP), and read more

No Bitcoin, Please: MicroStrategy Gets HSBC Ax

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) has banned customers of its online share-trading platform from buying or moving shares of MicroStrategy Inc. (NASDAQ: MSTR) into their accounts, Reuters read more