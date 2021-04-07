Good Bois Welcome: This Nashville Boutique Hotel Accepts Dogecoin

Nashville’s The Bobby Hotel will now accept cryptocurrencies including Dogecoin (DOGE), Nashville Business Journal reported.

What Happened: Guests at the 144-room boutique hotel can now reportedly pay for their reservations in the Shiba Inu-themed cryptocurrency along with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) among others.

Bobby Hotel’s area general manager Jeff Crabiel said that the cryptocurrency would be accepted through a partnership with BitPay, an Atlanta-based bitcoin payment service provider.

“As Bitcoin and cryptocurrency become more widely accepted forms of payment globally, it was important to find a way to provide our guests with the access and convenience of utilizing these currencies when visiting Bobby,” said Crabiel, reported the Nashville Business Journal.

DOGE traded 11.19% higher at $0.66 at press time while the apex cryptocurrency by market capitalization, BTC, traded 1.68% lower at $57,927.09.

Why It Matters: The hotel will also accept cryptocurrency for event bookings including weddings, meetings, and others, according to the Business Journal.

Late in March, Lativian airline airBaltic also began allowing flyers to pay for their tickets in DOGE, Cointelegraph reported.

The airline already accepts other cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and USD Coin (USDC).

Last month, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said the price of DOGE will “definitely hit” $1 if transactions with the cryptocurrency by fans retain the momentum. Cuban’s comments came after his basketball team began accepting DOGE for tickets and merchandise sales.

Elon Musk-led Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) has also begun accepting BTC for payments.

