How Cryptocurrencies.AI Combines Is Creating The Ultimate Trading Platform

Both centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs) have distinct benefits and drawbacks, but with the introduction of Cryptocurrencies.AI, users no longer have to settle for one over the other. With the 'AI' standing for Actionable Insight, Cryptocurrencies.AI has created a highly advanced hybrid platform that makes trading easy for users at any level. It combines the best features of CEXs and DEXs while working to eliminate bottlenecks, crafting an overall better trading experience.

The Best of Both Worlds

No matter what your needs are as a trader or investor, Cryptocurrencies.AI aims to cover them. From the centralized side, they offer spot and futures trading across various assets, smart trading, trading view alert integrations, and easy to comprehend trading performance analysis. One of the most important aspects of a successful exchange is a robust selection of tradable assets; Cryptocurrencies.AI offers dozens of individual trading pairs, with many assets paired with US-pegged tokens for added convenience.

With Cryptocurrencies.AI’s smart trading features, users can test out highly technical models and trading patterns through advanced order types and different levels of automation. This includes the option to create multiple differing buy and sell orders, implement stop-loss orders to protect against downside risk, and take profits with advanced trading options, all with a single transaction. When you add trading performance analysis into the mix, enabling users to meticulously comb over analyzed trading data and further develop their strategies, the Cryptocurrencies.AI CEX has a lot to offer.

A Lightning-Fast DEX

In a world of many DEXs, the vast majority suffer from network congestion and high fees due to Ethereum scalability issues. For Cryptocurencies.AI, building their DEX on Solana eliminated high fees and created what is essentially one of the fastest, if not the fastest, DEX on the market. This was critical to the company as they sought out to create the best DeFi experience for users.

Cryptocurrencies.AI’s DEX also comes with a rich set of features, making trading without the oversight of a third-party easier and safer than ever. Like the CEX, Cryptocurrencies.AI's DEX has a wide range of available trading pairs listed. The DEX does not offer futures trading, only spot trading, but as noted above, the centralized exchange hosts futures if that’s what you’re seeking. They also offer in-depth analytics; when you go to the DEX and click on the 'Analytics' button, you are presented with a plethora of graphs, charts, and market data covering daily trade count, average trade volume, and market caps.

Another noteworthy feature available on the DEX is the automated trading view alerts. Users can automate their trading decisions around different price level alerts, automatically executing the trade when a predetermined price threshold is reached. This can encompass a transaction like a stop-loss order, but also allows users to set trades based on price movement in either direction.

Finally, you have the decentralized wallet and the address book. Cryptocurrencies.AI's DEX is available through multiple different web browser wallets, making it highly accessible. When you click on the 'Wallet' tab, you have the option to create a new wallet or restore an existing wallet using your seed phrase. Cryptocurrencies.AI offers its own native wallet, making it extremely easy to access the platform safely with just a password to unlock.

The Cryptocurrencies.AI wallet can support a wide variety of assets and can conduct transactions with negligible fees because it’s built on Solana’s scalable blockchain. The address book is another valuable bonus feature, making it easy to automatically send cryptocurrency to any preexisting address that you have linked the account with.

Creating a Better Cryptocurrency Exchange Experience

All-in-all, Cryptocurrencies.AI is accomplishing its goal of serving the entirety of the cryptocurrency investor market. By offering both CEX and DEX, it can offer all the features that traders crave, all hosted on a single platform. Through the introduction of deep liquidity pools, extensive trading pairs, and technical analytics, Cryptocurrencies.AI places the tools for successful trading in the hands of novice and experienced traders alike.

Disclaimer: This article is educational and does not represent financial advice. Please consult your financial advisor before purchasing any digital assets.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.