fbpx
QQQ
-8.74
317.42
-2.83%
DIA
+ 3.08
312.10
+ 0.98%
SPY
-1.84
385.40
-0.48%
TLT
-1.08
139.99
-0.78%
GLD
-1.63
160.75
-1.02%

Bitcoin Shoots Past $1T Market Cap Again But Ethereum Steals The Show With NFT Crypto Craze

byShivdeep Dhaliwal
March 9, 2021 1:05 am
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Bitcoin Shoots Past $1T Market Cap Again But Ethereum Steals The Show With NFT Crypto Craze

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) market capitalization surpassed the $1 trillion level late Monday night at press time but it was Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), the runner-up in terms of market cap, that was stealing the show.

What Happened: BTC traded 6.65% higher at $53,844.15 at press time on a 24-hour basis, while ETH was up 7.25% at $1,843.42.

Ethereum has been buoyed by the frenzy surrounding non-fungible tokens in recent days. 

In sympathy with the NFT craze, governance tokens of NFT projects too have rallied. Monavale (CRYPTO: MONA) the token of the fashion auction exchange platform was the top gainer at 52.29% at $1,748.13, as of press time.

Other such tokens that have been on the way up are Wax (CRYPTO: WAXP) which shot up 37.71% to $0.192 and Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ) was higher by 9.49% to $1.82.

Enjin soared over 39% on Monday thanks to recent positive news and Ethereum dragging its feet on fee reform.

Chiliz (CRYPTO: CHZ), a native token of the eponymous sports blockchain platform has soared over 200% in the seven days leading up to Monday.

The token traded 76.11% higher at $0.241 at press time.

Why It Matters: There has been an intense buzz around NFTs in recent days as multiple artists like Grimes, partner of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO Elon Musk, Beeple, and Lindsay Lohan releasing artworks using the technology. 

On Monday, a now-destroyed artwork by Banksy — “Morons” — sold as an NFT token for over $394,000. Injective Protocol (CRYPTO: INJ) was the firm behind the Banksy buy.

Yum! Brands, Inc (NYSE:YUM) subsidiary Taco Bell too has jumped on the NFT bandwagon by releasing Taco-themed art, which sold out soon after it was made available on the Rarible marketplace.

Apart from the NFT buzz, ETH is also set to benefit from an update this summer that would result in a reduction in the total number of tokens in use.

Read Next: Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys $22M Ethereum

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Cryptocurrency Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Related Articles

JPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM Coin

What Happened: Wall Street giant JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) has amped up its recruitment for blockchain-related jobs amidst the ongoing crypto boom. read more

IRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'

A dedicated team of IRS criminal investigation professionals is now working on identifying taxpayers who have omitted to disclose income from cryptocurrency. read more

Beyond Bitcoin: China's Publicly-Listed Beauty App Meitu Buys $22M Ethereum

Fujian-based beauty app Meitu, which is publicly listed in Hong Kong, said it has purchased 15,000 units of Ethereum (ETH) on Sunday. What Happened: The company’s cryptocurrency purchase is worth $25.98 million as of press time, when ETH traded 4.28% higher at $1727.92. read more

Why Enjin Coin Is Trading 39% Higher Today

Enjin Coin (CRYPTO: ENJ), an Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH)-backed value coin that gets locked into non-fungible tokens has soared over 39% in the 24 hours period to press time. read more