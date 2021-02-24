Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bitcoin Bank Silvergate Capital Shares Are Up Over 1000% In A Year

Benzinga Staff  
February 24, 2021 9:48am   Comments
Share:
Bitcoin Bank Silvergate Capital Shares Are Up Over 1000% In A Year

What Happened: Digital asset bank Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI)’s shares are up 120% since January and over 1300% since it first went public in November 2019.

The boom in crypto prices is largely believed to have influenced Silvergate’s shares to appreciate in the way that it has over the past few months.

The bank, which has close to $5 billion in cryptocurrency-backed deposits, lets its clients transfer dollars to cryptocurrency exchanges at any time through its Silvergate Exchange Network (SEN).

Why It Matters: Silvergate’s clients include major crypto exchange and wallet firm Coinbase, which plans to go public later this year, and Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), which recently announced a $170 million Bitcoin purchase.

"Suffice it to say that we are one of only a few banks working in bitcoin, so we hope to be involved with any businesses that want to be engaged in cryptocurrencies seriously," Lane told CNN earlier this week.

Unlike traditional financial markets, crypto markets are open for trading 24/7, which inherently makes markets more liquid.

Reportedly, the Silvergate Exchange Network has processed over $100 billion in transfers since 2017.

What Else: Silvergate only recently became a publicly-traded company, and its market cap remains relatively small. 

Much like other "Bitcoin stocks," such as Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ: MARA) and Riot Blockchain Inc (NASDAQ: RIOT), its share price moves in tandem with the price of Bitcoin.

As larger institutions like Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE: BK) offer crypto custodial services, Silvergate could see increased competition despite its relatively early entry into the market.

Price Action: Silvergate Capital shares were trading at $137.52, up 5.46%, at press time.

Bitcoin gained 0.33% in price and was trading at $49,210.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles ($BTC)

Bitcoin Recovers Above $51,000 Fueled By Square $170M Purchase, Cathie Wood Backing
Why Solana Cryptocurrency Has Skyrocketed 100% In A Week
Global Crypto Adoption Crosses 100M Users: Report
MicroStrategy CEO Says Bitcoin's Market Cap Will Reach $100 Trillion
How Bitcoin, Demand Are Driving Tesla Shares Lower
$4.4B Liquidated From Crypto Exchanges As Bitcoin's Market Cap Falls Under $1 Trillion
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bitcoin Digital AssetCryptocurrency News Movers & Shakers Markets General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com