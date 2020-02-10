Bitcoin Surges Past $10,000, The Rest Of Crypto Market In Green

Bitcoin (BTC) rose above the $10,000 mark on Sunday, for the first time since September last year, with other cryptocurrencies following an upward trend.

Crypto Rally

Bitcoin has broken through the $10,000 mark on Sunday, with its market cap rising to $183.4 billion. It is trading at $10,054 at press time. The latest rally for the digital currency was 52-week high, at $13,018.77, on July 10, 2019.

Other cryptocurrencies have been performing well, with ethereum, the second leading cryptocurrency, trading at $226.28 at press time.

Ripple, the third leading digital currency by market cap, was at $0.28 at press time, while it traded, going from the $0.25 mark. Bitcoin cash traded at $442.41 at press time while it was at $381.29 on Feb 3. In a week, ethereum, ripple and bitcoin cash have risen 18.38, 12, and 16.03 percent, respectively.

'$100,000 By December'

The crypto traders feel very optimistic about the following market movements.

Willy Woo, prominent crypto analyst, trader, and partner at a crypto hedge fund Adaptive Capital, calls this break-out a "real deal."

This breakout is the real deal. Fundamental investment activity is backing this $10k breakout. pic.twitter.com/IDWmhXX2Mj — Willy Woo (@woonomic) February 9, 2020

Plan B, another analyst, tweeted, “So it begins,” with a screenshot of the prevailing Bitcoin price above the $10,000 mark. The analyst had posted a tweet previously on Jan 25, “IMO #bitcoin risk is OVERestimated, and risk of the current financial system collapsing is UNDERestimated.”

Bitcoin prices have risen nearly 40% since the year began. The rise in bitcoin is happening at a time when the reward to miners of the cryptocurrency would be cut in half in May.

Anthony Pompliano, co-founder and partner at Morgan Creek Capital, posted a tweet on Sunday regarding the price movement, “Bitcoin just hit $10,000.I still think that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 by end of December 2021. Fixed supply. Increasing demand. Time will tell.”