Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/21/2020

FXStreet  
January 21, 2020 3:15pm   Comments
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD near-term price action moving within bearish pennant

Bitcoin price is trading in minor positive, up some 0.10% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD continues to consolidate underneath $9000 barrier and on top of critical support $8500. 

The price range is narrowing which is likely to lead to an explosive breakout. 

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD critical daily support being tested at $160

Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.80% in the session on Tuesday. 

Critical weekly support is being tested by the bears at the $165 mark. 

Near-term price behaviour shows some vulnerabilities to the downside for ETH.

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD near-term vulnerabilities point to the downside

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 0.15% in the session on Tuesday. 

LTC/USD like many of its peers is moving within consolidation mode, ahead of next committed moves. 

Near-term price action demonstrates some vulnerabilities to the downside for Litecoin. 

Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

