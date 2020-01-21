Bitcoin, Ethereum & Litecoin - American Wrap: 1/21/2020
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC/USD near-term price action moving within bearish pennant
Bitcoin price is trading in minor positive, up some 0.10% in the second half of the session.
BTC/USD continues to consolidate underneath $9000 barrier and on top of critical support $8500.
The price range is narrowing which is likely to lead to an explosive breakout.
Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/USD critical daily support being tested at $160
Ethereum price is trading in the red by 0.80% in the session on Tuesday.
Critical weekly support is being tested by the bears at the $165 mark.
Near-term price behaviour shows some vulnerabilities to the downside for ETH.
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD near-term vulnerabilities point to the downside
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 0.15% in the session on Tuesday.
LTC/USD like many of its peers is moving within consolidation mode, ahead of next committed moves.
Near-term price action demonstrates some vulnerabilities to the downside for Litecoin.
Image by WorldSpectrum from Pixabay
