Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap: January 14, 2020
Bitcoin (BTC) on the brink of $9000 return
Bitcoin price has further pushed north trading around session highs, as the bulls close in on the $9000 price mark.
Price action via the 60-minute broke out and retested a pennant structure, leaving the door open to further upside momentum.
Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls attempting big breakout of narrowing triangular structure
Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 4.60% in the session on Tuesday.
XRP/USD bulls regaining control following a brief retest of $0.2000 mark.
Price action has been narrowing within a triangular structure, with next committed move eyed.
Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD jumps to highest levels in almost four weeks following $50 breakthrough
Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 9.70.% in the session on Tuesday.
LTC/USD momentum has been very much to the upside since 18 December.
A decent wave of buying pressure came into play following the $50 breakthrough.
Image by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay
