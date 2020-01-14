Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap: January 14, 2020

FXStreet  
January 14, 2020 3:42pm   Comments
Bitcoin (BTC) on the brink of $9000 return

Bitcoin price has further pushed north trading around session highs, as the bulls close in on the $9000 price mark.

Price action via the 60-minute broke out and retested a pennant structure, leaving the door open to further upside momentum.

Ripple's XRP Technical Analysis: XRP/USD bulls attempting big breakout of narrowing triangular structure

Ripple's XRP price is trading in the green by some 4.60% in the session on Tuesday.

XRP/USD bulls regaining control following a brief retest of $0.2000 mark. 

Price action has been narrowing within a triangular structure, with next committed move eyed. 

Litecoin Technical Analysis: LTC/USD jumps to highest levels in almost four weeks following $50 breakthrough

Litecoin price is trading in positive territory by some 9.70.% in the session on Tuesday. 

LTC/USD momentum has been very much to the upside since 18 December. 

A decent wave of buying pressure came into play following the $50 breakthrough. 

Image by Darwin Laganzon from Pixabay

Posted-In: BitcoinCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Global Markets General

 

