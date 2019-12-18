Blockchain Startup Raises $15M From Stanford And LinkedIn, Yahoo Co-Founders
Alchemy, a San Fransisco-based startup providing blockchain infrastructure to enterprises, has raised $15 million in seed and Series A funding, it announced on Tuesday.
The lead investors in the startup included Stanford University, Coinbase, Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTC: SSNLF), Pantera Capital and Mayfield Fund, Alchemy said.
LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) chairman John Hennessy, Thomson Reuters Corporation's (NYSE: TRI) former CEO Tom Glocer, and Charles Schwab Corporation's (NYSE: SCHW) founder Charles Schwab, invested in their individual capacities.
Alchemy's co-founders Nikil Viswanathan and Joe Lau are both Stanford graduates; the university has invested an undisclosed amount in their startup as part of the Series A funding.
The startup, founded in 2017, already has some prominent cryptocurrency companies as its clients, including CryptoKitties, Augur, Kyber Network, and Opera Ltd (NASDAQ: OPRA).
"Right now people are trying to build skyscrapers with picks and shovels. We need to give them construction equipment," Viswanathan told TechCrunch's Josh Constine. "None of this exists for blockchain."
Posted-In: BlockchainCryptocurrency Fintech News Education Markets Tech General Best of Benzinga
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.