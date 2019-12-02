Market Overview

Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin - American Wrap: 12/2/2019

FXStreet  
December 02, 2019 4:03pm   Comments
Bitcoin Technical Analysis: BTC/USD Extends To Three-Day Losses Out Of A Bearish Flag

Bitcoin price is trading in negative territory, down some 1.45% in the second half of the session. 

BTC/USD failed to break down chunky supply heading into the $8000 price territory. 

The price is running at three consecutive sessions in the red, following a bearish flag breach.

Ripple Technical Analysis: XRP/USD Important Support Level In Focus

Ripple is looking bearish today and on the hourly chart the previous wave low is under threat.

On the chart there is also a converging channel line to be aware of for support.

The market has rejected the lows and pushed up higher over 2 candles but this happens in cryptos watch out for a break.

Litecoin Price Prediction: The Bears Are In Control

Litecoin is still in a depressed state. The bears have come into control once again after 50.00 was rejected.

The next level on the downside that will give us clues is 42.50.

The RSI is also looking to move into an oversold zone.

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Bitcoin FXStreetCryptocurrency News Forex Global Markets General

 

