PayPal Will Buy Honey Science For $4B
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2019 8:39am   Comments
PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is acquiring Honey Science Corp for $4 billion.

Honey Science Corp was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles. Honey helps people automatically find online coupons and discounts while they shop online.

See Also: Paypal CEO Talks About Leaving Facebook's Libra, Blockchain, And Owning Bitcoin

Perella Weinberg Partners LP was the financial adviser to PayPal, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP was its legal adviser.

PayPal shares were down 1.14% at $102.90 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week range between $121.48 and $75.47.

Posted-In: Cryptocurrency M&A News Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

