Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Chips Are The 'Engine Of Artificial Intelligence,' CEO Tells Cramer

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2019 10:22am   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Chips Are The 'Engine Of Artificial Intelligence,' CEO Tells Cramer

Jim Cramer said on Tuesday's "Mad Money" that some of the pushback he gets from NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) investors is tied to the notion that the company "doesn't go anywhere" on a day-to-day basis.

What Nvidia Said

Nvidia's recent earnings reports have shown some near-term struggles in the data center and cryptocurrency businesses, Cramer said. 

Given an opportunity to respond, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said the company experienced a "perfect storm" in 2018 that prompted a slowdown in the business.

Any setbacks were temporary, as evidenced by Nvidia's recent "great" earnings report that showed growth in the graphics and gaming segments, the CEO said.

The data center business grew because of growing demand for artificial intelligence-related technologies, he said. 

Why AI Is Important To Nvidia

Nvidia is addressing "one of the most powerful technology forces of all time," Huang said: computers that can learn and write software codes by themselves.

In other words, the ability to "automate automation" will have a major impact across every industry, the CEO said. 

"Nvidia's processors are really the engine of artificial intelligence."  

Nvidia's pending merger with Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MLNX) has yet to close, as regulatory discussions remain ongoing, the CEO said.

The merger is expected to close in early 2020, but if it fails to materialize, Nvidia will be "fine without Mellanox" and "Mellanox will be fine without Nvidia," Huang said. 

Nvidia shares were trading 0.9% higher at $209.86 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Nvidia Posts Big Q3 Earnings Beat

Nvidia Impresses Analysts With Datacenter Resurgence, Expanding Margins

Photo courtesy of Nvidia. 

Posted-In: AI artificial intelligence CNBC Jensen HuangCryptocurrency Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MLNX + NVDA)

5 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
More Records Shattered: Stocks Start Week At Record Highs With More Retail Earnings Next
PreMarket Prep Recap: Breaking Down The Reaction To Walmart And Nvidia Earnings
Nvidia Impresses Analysts With Datacenter Resurgence, Expanding Margins
Driving Higher: Market Keeps Hanging In, On Pace For Another Record-Setting Week
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 15, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday