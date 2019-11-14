Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Posts Big Q3 Earnings Beat
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 14, 2019 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Posts Big Q3 Earnings Beat

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) shares hit a 52-week high in Thursday's after-hours session.

Nvidia reported adjusted third-quarter earnings of $1.78, beating estimates by 20 cents. Sales came in at $3.01 billion, beating estimates by $90 million.

The company issued fourth-quarter sales guidance of $2.95 billion (plus or minus 2%) compared to the $30.6 billion analyst estimate.

"Our gaming business and demand from hyperscale customers powered Q3's results," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of Nvidia. "The realism of computer graphics is taking a giant leap forward with NVIDIA RTX. "This quarter, we have laid the foundation for where AI will ultimately make the greatest impact. We extended our reach beyond the cloud, to the edge, where GPU-accelerated 5G, AI and IoT will revolutionize the world's largest industries. We see strong data center growth ahead, driven by the rise of conversational AI and inference."

See Also: Analyst Warns Of Timing Issue With Nvidia's Datacenter Launch, But Remains Bullish

Highlights

  • Revenue down 5% year-over-year
  • Operating expenses up 15% year-over-year
  • Operating income down 12% year-over-year
  • Net income down 27% year-over-year

After initially dropping more than 2%, Nvidia's stock ticked higher by 1.5% in the after-hours session. The stock closed at $209.79 per share.

Posted-In: Jensen HuangEarnings News Guidance Top Stories After-Hours Center Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

Shoppers Rise To The Occasion As Walmart Reports Another Impressive Quarter
A Preview Of Nvidia's Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Pro's Top 5 Stocks To Watch For Thurs., Nov. 14, 2019: NVDA, SINA, DDS, TROV, AMRN
Earnings Scheduled For November 14, 2019
11 Stocks To Watch For November 14, 2019
REX Shares Rolls Out A New ETN For FAANG Fans
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

'Perfecting Your Craft': Nour Atta's Method For Becoming A High-Earning Trader