Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Crypto Market Recap: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Tether
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
November 07, 2019 9:41am   Comments
Share:
Crypto Market Recap: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash, Tether

The last 24 hours have been tough for cryptocurrencies as most of them have been in the red. Here’s how the top five digital assets by market capitalization performed over the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, traded at $9,236.75. The cryptocurrency’s weekly performance remains positive at 0.31%.

BTC accounted for 28.11% of the industry’s total 24-hour trading volume, which translates into $166.58 billion.

Ethereum (ETH)

Ethereum, the native cryptocurrency of the blockchain platform that enables the development of decentralized applications (DApps), traded at $187.41, but added 2.22% over the last seven days.

Ripple (XRP)

XRP, the cryptocurrency underlying Ripple’s payment network, traded at $0.292, losing 3.05%. The poor performance has neutralized its growth from previous days, as its week performance shows a 1.98% loss.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) or BCash — which split from Bitcoin through a process called Hard Fork in 2017 — traded at $291.93, a 3.11% loss.

BCash is backed by former Bitcoin proponent Roger Ver who controversially claims that it's the real Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency has only 3% of Bitcoin’s market capitalization.

Tether (USDT)

Tether, being a stablecoin, doesn’t work the same way as the rest of the cryptocurrencies on this list. Tether is a U.S. dollar-backed currency (a highly contested claim) and strives for its market price to be stable around $1.

Trading volume is a better indicator of its performance rather than the market price, which sees a lot fewer fluctuations compared to others.

As of press time, it traded at $1.00.

Posted-In: Bitcoin Blockchain Ethereum Ripple LitecoinCryptocurrency Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Thursday's Market Minute: Trade Headlines Sway Markets... Again