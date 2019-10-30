Market Overview

Samsung Integrates TRON Cryptocurrency To Its Blockchain Keystore
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Contributor  
 
October 30, 2019 6:14am   Comments
Samsung (KRX: 005930) has integrated the TRON (TRX) network in its Blockchain Keystore, the conglomerate's website shows.

What Happened

This integration will allow developers to build decentralized apps, also known as “DApps,” with the TRON blockchain platform for Samsung users.

The users will also be able to access and trade the TRON cryptocurrency right from the wallet on a Samsung phone.

"This is a remarkable milestone for TRON, and I’m thrilled to have this opportunity to work with Samsung,” Justin Sun, the cryptocurrency founder, said in a statement. “We are totally in line with and will support Samsung’s vision and strategy on blockchain technology exploration.”

What's Next

The Blockchain Keystore is currently only available on select models in the Galaxy series devices.

Samsung is planning to launch a phone specifically catering to blockchain apps in South Korea, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Sun, who also serves as the CEO of BitTorrent, is expected to divulge further details on the partnership during the Samsung Developer Conference in San Jose on Wednesday.

Price Action

TRON cryptocurrency has been soaring ever since Sun hinted at an upcoming partnership with a “$100 billion megacorporation.”

It's trading at a 4.5% gain over the last 24 hours and 45.48% gain over the last seven days.

Posted-In: Blockchain Samsung TRONCryptocurrency News Markets Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

