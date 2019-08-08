Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

XMR/USD Regains Ground, Off The Intraday Low At $94.14
Tanya Abrosimova  
August 08, 2019 9:59am   Comments
Share:
XMR/USD Regains Ground, Off The Intraday Low At $94.14
  • XMR/USD recovered from the recent low.
  • Monero bulls need to take the price above $97.00

Monero (XMR) is in the green zone, gaining over 4% of its value on a day-on-day basis. Monero, now the 10th largest digital asset with the current market value of $1.6 billion is changing hands at $95.50 at the time of writing. The coin hit an intraday bottom at $94.14 and has been growing steadily ever since.

Monero’s technical picture
On the intraday basis, XMR/USD is well-supported by $94.00 handle, strengthened by the intraday low. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $93.50. This barrier is created by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour and the middle line of 4-hour Bollinger Band.

The local recovery awaits us at psychological $97.00 followed by the upper line of 4-hour Bollinger Band at $97.20. The next resistance is created by the 50% Fibonacci retracement level for last downside move from $98.35 to $72.01. 

XRP/USD, 4-hour chart

Image Sourced by Pixabay

Posted-In: Bitcoin crypto marketCryptocurrency News Eurozone Forex Markets General

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Wedbush Upgrades Lyft, Impressed With Ridership And Improved Profitability