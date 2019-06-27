A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 27, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) shares were down 55% to $2.12 following the third amendment to outstanding secured convertible notes due Nov. 17, which resulted in an added ~941,000 shares to outstanding common stock count.
- Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 1.86% to $37.7. Wedbush initiated coverage on the stock with a Neutral rating and $30 price target.
- Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: ACST) shares were down 7.5% to $1.11.
- Aerohive Networks, Inc. (NYSE: HIVE) shares were down 0.11% to $4.44. The stock rose nearly 40% on Wednesday after Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXTR) announced plans to acquire the company.
- Overstock.Com Inc (NASDAQ: OSTK) shares were up 3.56% to $13.98, which may have moved in sympathy after bitcoin fell from $13,690 to below $11,600.
- Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 0.87% to $221.21. Credit Suisse initiated coverage on the stock with an Underperform rating and $189 price target.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 1.76% to $157.64.
- Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) shares were up 4.48% to $2.33 after the company purchased the global exclusive license of a gene therapy program to address Parkinson's disease from Duke University.
- CounterPath Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares were down 9.4% to $1.44.
- Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) shares were down 2.7% to $365.03 after the International Air Transport Association met with regulators to coordinate on the 737 MAX return to service by aligning 737 MAX pilot training.
