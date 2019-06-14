Facebook Inc. (FB) has already signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa Inc (NYSE: V), Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MA) PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to back a cryptocurrency that it plans to launch in 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Facebook is set to unveil the cryptocurrency, Libra, next week, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Facebook shares were up 2.16% at $181.26 at the time of publication Friday.

Related Links:

Facebook Buys Stake In India's Meesho

Why This ESG Index Booted Facebook