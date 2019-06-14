Market Overview

Report: Facebook's Planned Cryptocurrency Has Visa, PayPal, Others On Board
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 14, 2019 9:58am   Comments
Facebook Inc. (FB) has already signed up more than a dozen companies including Visa Inc (NYSE: V), Mastercard Inc. (NYSE: MAPayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) to back a cryptocurrency that it plans to launch in 2020, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Facebook is set to unveil the cryptocurrency, Libra, next week, the Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter. 

Facebook shares were up 2.16% at $181.26 at the time of publication Friday. 

Posted-In: Libra The Wall Street JournalCryptocurrency News Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

