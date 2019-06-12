Factom® Protocol Joins Blockchain In Transport Alliance

The Factom® Protocol, an open-source enterprise-grade, developer-friendly blockchain platform utilized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, announced it has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA), an organization dedicated to determining best practices and standards for blockchain in the transportation industry. BiTA's members include UPS, J.B. Hunt, Home Depot, Union Pacific and Deloitte among dozens of other global brands. The Factom Protocol will bring a global community of blockchain experts to the Alliance and help develop blockchain-based solutions for the Industry.

"We're excited to be working with the Factom Protocol to help move our mission forward," said Patrick Duffy, President of BiTA. "The Factom Protocol has worked with a number of large enterprises, and as a result, should provide the Alliance with a robust resource. Factom will hopefully be a key player in helping BiTA develop blockchain standards in transportation."

"BiTA is a leader in bringing education, adoption and implementation of blockchain technology to the transportation, logistics and supply chain industries and for us, becoming a member was an obvious choice," said Greg Forst, Marketing Chair of the Factom Protocol. "Our three key points of difference – high data throughput, easy integration into legacy systems and fixed costs for accurate budgeting – makes the Factom Protocol a perfect fit to contribute to the growth and adoption of blockchain technology in transportation."

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications.

About Factom Protocol

The Factom® Protocol is a blockchain utilized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and other leading enterprises. The technology provides high throughput and easy integration into legacy systems, without the need to handle cryptocurrency. The protocol allows fixed costs to accurately budget projects, while securing unlimited data via simple API integrations. The Factom Protocol provides an enterprise-grade, developer-friendly platform to efficiently build blockchain solutions. Factom has demonstrated its ability to act as the standard in data integrity for government and industry, with real-world use in medical research, courtrooms, border security and more.

Image Sourced by Pixabay