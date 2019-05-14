U.S. equities spent April climbing back to near all-time highs, with the VIX reaching its lowest level since early October 2018.

And yet, the most recent dialogue escalation between the U.S. and China regarding trade tariffs put an end, at least temporarily, to what had been a period of relative stability following December’s volatility.

Even still, it’s worth paying attention to where investors were putting their money in April—particularly in the OTC Markets, a market that caters to both international and institutional investors. These were the securities with the greatest month-over-month dollar volume increases in April on the top tier of the OTC Markets—OTCQX.

1. JBS S.A. (OTCQX: JBSAY): 292 percent increase

The Brazilian meat processing company had its dollar volume increase from $12 million to just under $48 million in April. For the first time since July 2015, shares of the company are above $10.

2. Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF): 239 percent increase

The Chicago-based cannabis MSO (multi-state operator) had its dollar volume increase from $36 million to $123 million in April. Much of that trading occurred on April 3 and April 24, as 843,000 and 796,000 shares changed hands on those two days respectively.

3. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC): 238 percent increase

A familiar name to the most-active OTCQX securities, the GBTC saw a dollar volume increase of $184 million to $621 million in April. The GBTC is also the second most-traded security on the OTCQX Best Market so far in 2019.

4. Avita Medical Ltd. (OTCQX: AVMXY): 191 percent increase

Dollar volume in the regenerative medicine company rose from $26 million to $77 million in April, the majority of activity happening April 8-10.

This followed the company’s presentation of a patient study at the American Burn Association’s annual meeting, in which they showed patients using the RECELL System experienced 98 percent of wounds healed within four weeks after treatment. The presentation was named "Best of the Best Abstract" out of more than 500 abstract submissions to the ABA meeting, and shares rallied to an all-time high.

5. Anglo American plc (OTCQX: NGLOY): 140 percent increase

The British mining company had its volume rise from $46 million to $111 million in April as shares rose above $14 for the first time. Anglo is a global leader in platinum group metals and diamonds, with significant interests in coal, base and ferrous metals, and an industrial minerals business.

6. Imperial Brands plc (OTCQX: IMBBY): 130 percent increase

The tobacco company continued its trend as one of the most active OTCQX securities in April. Dollar volume in the security went from $67 million to $155 million in the month, and it is now the fourth-most traded security on the market in 2019.

Here are the top 10 most-active securities on OTC Markets’ top two tiers in April, the OTCQX Best Market and the OTCQB Venture Market:

OTCQX Most Active Securities in April

Company Country April $ Volume Roche Holding Ltd (OTCQX: RHHBY) Switzerland $671,384,111 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (BTC) (OTCQX: GBTC) U.S. $621,658,743 Charlottes Web Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: CWBHF) U.S. $199,625,938 Curaleaf Hldgs Inc. (OTCQX: CURLF) U.S. $156,087,134 Imperial Brands PLC (OTCQX: IMBBY) UK $155,742,902 Danone (OTCQX: DANOY) France $137,256,178 Acreage Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: ACRGF) U.S. $126,178,655 Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCQX: CRLBF) U.S. $123,383,751 Organigram Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: OGRMF) Canada $120,664,759 Anglo American plc (OTCQX: NGLOY) UK $111,876,080

OTCQB Most Active Securities in April

Company Country April $ Volume Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAS) U.S. $313,027,054 Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKJ) U.S. $259,182,576 Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMA) U.S. $243,802,835 Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) U.S. $101,953,088 CV Sciences, Inc. (OTCQB: CVSI) U.S. $100,958,316 KushCo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) U.S. $83,329,633 Fannie Mae (OTCQB: FNMAT) U.S. $60,278,950 Medipharm Labs Corporation (OTCQB: MEDIF) Canada $42,726,907 Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCKM) U.S. $38,223,578 Valens Groworks Corp (OTCQB: VGWCF) Canada $37,073,534

