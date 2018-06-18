Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

JD.Com Inc(ADR) (NASDAQ: JD) was trading higher by more than 5 percent ahead of Monday's opening bell. The China-based e-commerce giant said it entered into a new strategic partnership with Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)'s Google unit. As part of an agreement, Google will invest $550 million and collaborate on multiple strategic initiatives in markets across the world.

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: SLDB) was trading higher by nearly 15 percent in reaction to a favorable development with the FDA. The company that focuses on treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy said the FDA removed a clinical hold on its investigational therapy SGT-001 after addressing the agency's questions.

Obseva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV) was trading higher by more than 30 percent. The clinical-stage biopharma company that focuses on addressing conditions related to reproductive health and pregnancy said its phase 2b clinical trial of its linzagolix therapy achieved primary and secondary endpoints. The company will move on to identify doses to be studied in upcoming phase 3 programs.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) was trading higher by nearly 35 percent. The biopharmal company that develops treatments for rare disorders announced updated interim clinical data from a clinical study of its risdiplam therapy in babies with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy. The company said more than 90 percent of babies who received treatment achieved a greater than four-point increase in CHOP-INTEND score compared to baseline.

Dragon Victory International (NASDAQ: LYL) was trading higher by more than 10 percent on no notable company-specific news. The China-based nano cap company offers a reward-based -based crowdfunding opportunities and quality incubation services to entrepreneurs in China. The volatility is similar to what was seen in other low-float stocks over the past few months, particularly China-based companies. Investors and traders are urged to watch for profit-taking and volatility throughout the trading session.

