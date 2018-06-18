26 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTCT) shares rose 36.4 percent to $51.20 in pre-market trading. PTC Therapeutics announced the presentation of updated interim clinical data from Part 1 of the FIREFISH study investigating risdiplam in babies with Type 1 Spinal Muscular Atrophy, at the 22nd Annual SMA Researcher Meeting.
- Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE: NMM) shares rose 18 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading. Navios Maritime reported the sale of one containership and options to sell four additional containerships.
- China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBPO) shares rose 16.4 percent to $95.50 in pre-market trading following 13D filing indicating non-binding offer for $110 per share.
- Dragon Victory International Limited (NYSE: LYL) rose 11.4 percent to $4.69 in pre-market trading after surging 12.27 percent on Friday.
- Quotient Limited (NASDAQ: QTNT) rose 10.8 percent to $7.91 in pre-market trading. Quotient reported concordance data from the MosaiQ European field trial.
- Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSTM) rose 9.5 percent to $7.15 in pre-market trading after surging 17.03 percent on Friday. Verastem presented Duvelisib data at the EHA 2018 Annual Meeting.
- JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) rose 9 percent to $47.49 in pre-market trading after Google announced plans to invest $550 million in JD.com.
- Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVFM) rose 8.3 percent to $3.55 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.75 percent on Friday.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares rose 7.5 percent to $4.60 in pre-market trading. Geron reported imetelstat oral presentation at the European Hematology Association Congress.
- Destination Maternity Corporation (NASDAQ: DEST) shares rose 7.2 percent to $5.69 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.31 percent on Friday.
- Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) rose 6.2 percent to $22.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 23.53 percent on Friday.
- Penn Virginia Corporation (NASDAQ: PVAC) rose 5.4 percent to $81.25 in pre-market trading. Penn Virginia will replace Analogic in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Friday, June 22.
- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AXL) shares rose 5.2 percent to $18.00 in pre-market trading.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 5 percent to $11.78 in pre-market trading.
- Pareteum Corporation (NASDAQ: TEUM) rose 4.5 percent to $2.77 in pre-market trading after gaining 4.33 percent on Friday.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares rose 3.5 percent to $5.67 in pre-market trading after declining 3.18 percent on Friday.
Losers
- Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBIO) fell 33.1 percent to $16.90 in the pre-market trading session after the company issued an update on CB 2679d/ISU304 Factor IX clinical program in hemophilia B.
- Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) shares fell 13.9 percent to $22.27 in pre-market trading after surging 59.53 percent on Friday.
- Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares fell 8.4 percent to $22 in pre-market trading.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares fell 7.7 percent to $36.15 in pre-market trading.
- Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASYS) shares fell 6.2 percent to $6.70 in pre-market trading after declining 3.64 percent on Friday.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares fell 5.8 percent to $4.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 6.03 percent on Friday.
- Navios Maritime Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: NAP) fell 5 percent to $3.61 in pre-market trading.
- CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ: CLPS) fell 4.8 percent to $8.47 in pre-market trading after climbing 45.90 percent on Friday.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) fell 4.8 percent to $7.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 79.27 percent on Friday.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) fell 4.6 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.99 percent on Friday.
