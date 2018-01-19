Ethereum Back At No. 2 Market Cap Among Cryptos After Volatile Week

Ethereum has reclaimed the No. 2 spot for market capitalization in cryptocurrenices after being supplanted by Ripple's XRP earlier in the month.

Ethereum more than tripled since its Nov. 30 low of $401.24, and finally peaked on Jan. 13 at $1,432.88. It posted its all-time closing high that same day at $1,396.42.

Similar to bitcoin, sellers ravished Ethereum on Wednesday taking it down to $780.92 before rebounding to close at $1,014.25. That low coincides with its Jan. 2 low of $772.35 and is just above two other highs made in that area on Dec. 31 ($710.12) and Jan. 1 ($742.00).

On Thursday, it climbed into the $1,100 handle, peaking at $1130.31, which was just above Wednesday's high of $1,090.23. That area in now setting up as potential triple-top as Ethereum has peaked just under that pair of highs as of 1:30 p.m. EST in Friday's session.