Bitcoin Rebounds Off Mid-Week Low Capped At $12,000 Area

Bitcoin earlier this week was cut in half from its all-time high made Dec. 17 at $20,089 (based on coinmarketcap.com pricing), when it bottomed at $9,402.29. That marked its lowest level and its first time under $10,000 since it bottomed Nov. 20 at $9,292.05.

That low coincides with a series of five consecutive lows from $9,202.05 to $9,736.30 from Nov. 27 through Dec. 1. Within six trading sessions, bitcoin was at $18,000 and continued on to post its all-time closing high Dec. 16 at $19,497.40.

After rebounding to close Wednesday at $11,188.60, bitcoin peaked at $12,107.30 Thursday before weakening to close at $11,474.90.

In Friday's session, sellers line up ahead of that high and haven't allowed bitcoin to crossover into the $12,000 handle, as its current high has come up just shy.