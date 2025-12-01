Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN) and the Ya’thi Néné Land and Resource Office have finalized a regional benefits agreement with several Athabasca Basin communities.

This sets the stage for cooperative development of multiple uranium projects in northern Saskatchewan.

The Nuhenéné Benefit Agreement confirms local support for advancing the Wheeler River, Waterbury Lake, Midwest, and McClean Lake projects.

The pact grants formal community consent for development across traditional Athabasca territory. CEO David Cates said the accord builds on years of engagement that began after a 2022 exploration agreement, noting that sustained dialogue shaped the cooperation framework.

Chiefs and community representatives from Hatchet Lake, Black Lake, Fond du Lac, and other northern settlements described the agreement as a balanced approach that safeguards the land while creating meaningful training, employment, and business pathways. They emphasized mutual respect and a transparent negotiation process as central to the outcome.

The agreement outlines community roles in monitoring wildlife and water systems, including commitments to protecting Woodland Caribou and expanding surface water tracking. Leaders said these provisions ensure responsible development while reinforcing local oversight.

Wheeler River remains Denison's flagship asset and the largest undeveloped uranium project in the eastern Athabasca Basin. With feasibility work completed on the Phoenix and Gryphon deposits and federal licensing hearings ongoing, the company anticipates that both sites will offer competitive operating costs. Denison also holds key interests in McClean Lake, Midwest, Waterbury Lake, and several joint ventures through its JCU subsidiary.

The Nuhenéné Benefit Agreement establishes long-term expectations for economic opportunity, land protection, and cooperation. Both Denison and the Athabasca Communities describe the deal as a foundation for a durable and respectful partnership.

Price Action: DNN shares are trading 0.39% higher at $2.57 premarket at the last check on Monday.

Image: Shutterstock