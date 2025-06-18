The uranium trade just went nuclear – in a good way. Uranium stocks are on track for their 11th consecutive green week, marking the longest winning streak in the sector's history.

That's not just bullish – it's historically unprecedented, and it's turning heads on Wall Street.

Why Uranium’s Heating Up

Behind the surge is a combination of tight supply, rising demand, and a geopolitical backdrop that's becoming increasingly favorable for nuclear energy. Uranium spot prices have jumped nearly 30% year-to-date, with buyers scrambling to secure future supply as global stockpiles dwindle.

Governments are changing their tune. France is committing to new reactors, and Japan is reactivating nuclear plants post-Fukushima. Even in the U.S., nuclear is no longer a third-rail issue—the administration's Inflation Reduction Act allocates billions to support domestic nuclear fuel development.

Investors have noticed. The Sprott Uranium Miners ETF URNM and Global X Uranium ETF URA have soared more than 27% YTD, handily outperforming the S&P 500.

Meanwhile, uranium majors like Cameco Corp CCJ and NexGen Energy Ltd NXE are up over 35% and 28% respectively, over the same stretch.

What Makes This Rally Different

Unlike past uranium spikes driven by hype, this rally is grounded in fundamentals. The world's push for decarbonization is putting nuclear and uranium in the spotlight. Utilities are returning to long-term uranium contracting after years of underinvestment and supply-side stagnation.

Retail interest is picking up, too. Google search trends for "uranium stocks" have hit multi-year highs, and uranium-focused subreddits are seeing traffic spikes. The uranium narrative is no longer niche – it's becoming mainstream.

For U.S. investors, CCJ remains the blue-chip play. NXE, Denison Mines Corp DNN and Energy Fuels Inc UUUU offer higher-risk, higher-reward exposure. URNM and URA provide diversified bets on the entire value chain.

If this 11-week winning streak is any indication, the uranium bull market is not just alive—it's glowing.

