Why Shares Of Gold Companies Are Trading Higher Today.

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 12:57pm   Comments
Shares of precious metals companies are trading higher as gold prices gain following the release of June CPI data, which showed a rise in US inflation. Investors continue to view gold as a hedge against inflationary pressures.

Consumer prices for the month of June rose 5.4% year over year, compared to the 4.9% consensus estimate. Core CPI rose 4.5%, which was also greater than the 4% consensus estimate. 

Notable gainers in the precious metals space include Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM), B2Gold Corp (AMEX:BTG), Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE: KGC) and Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE: SAND).
 

