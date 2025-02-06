Cannabis Giant Tilray Doubles Down On Its Beer Business With New JetBlue Partnership

Tilray Brands Inc. TLRY is deepening its bet on the beverage alcohol sector, this time through a high-profile partnership with JetBlue Airways JBLU. The collaboration, announced earlier this week, places Montauk Brewing Company’s Surf Beer Golden Ale on all domestic and international JetBlue flights, marking a major step in Tilray's mainstream beer distribution strategy.

JetBlue passengers can now enjoy Montauk’s easy-drinking golden ale while cruising at 30,000 feet, a move that further integrates Tilray's growing craft beer empire into everyday consumer experiences. The airline is the first to feature Montauk's beer, offering travelers a sip of the brand's signature coastal lifestyle.

“We are proud and excited that JetBlue selected our Montauk Surf Beer Golden Ale to offer to travelers worldwide,” said Montauk Brewing co-founder Vaughan Cutillo. “This selection represents not just a beverage but the embodiment of relaxation and joy that Montauk Brewing stands for. We hope that every sip taken at 30,000 feet connects our consumers to the carefree spirit of Montauk and the adventurous journey ahead.”

A Cannabis Company’s Expansion Into Craft Beer

While best known for its cannabis business, Tilray has aggressively expanded into the alcoholic beverage industry, establishing itself as a significant player in craft beer. Through strategic acquisitions of well-known brands, Tilray has built a diverse portfolio that includes Montauk Brewing, SweetWater Brewing, Breckenridge Brewery, Blue Point Brewing and several others.

In 2024 alone, Tilray acquired four craft breweries from Molson Coors TAP, adding Hop Valley Brewing (Oregon), Terrapin Beer Co. (Georgia), Revolver Brewing (Texas) and Atwater Brewery (Michigan) to its roster. This followed a deal with Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD that saw Tilray take over eight beer brands, including Shock Top, Redhook Brewery and Widmer Brothers Brewing.

The JetBlue deal represents more than just an airline partnership, it signals Tilray's continued push into mainstream beverage distribution. By securing an inflight placement with a major U.S. airline, Tilray is further embedding its beer brands into everyday consumer interactions, mirroring strategies employed by major beverage conglomerates to drive visibility and sales.

Beer And Cannabis: Tilray's Long-Term Play

Tilray’s foray into alcohol is not just about immediate revenue, it’s a long-term strategy that could position the company advantageously for the future of cannabis-infused beverages. With cannabis still federally illegal in the U.S., Tilray has leveraged its beer acquisitions as a way to build brand familiarity, consumer trust, and distribution networks ahead of potential regulatory changes.

CEO Irwin Simon has previously spoken about the company's intent to dominate the cannabis lifestyle space, integrating cannabis with complementary sectors like alcohol and wellness. If cannabis-infused beverages eventually gain regulatory approval, Tilray would be well-positioned with its existing brewery network to capitalize on the opportunity.

A Win For JetBlue?

For JetBlue, the partnership aligns with its strategy of offering unique, high-quality inflight experiences. The airline has long prioritized differentiation through onboard perks, such as free Wi-Fi and generous legroom, and the addition of a well-regarded craft beer fits that mold. JetBlue has also been steadily enhancing its beverage offerings to cater to a younger, more experience-driven consumer base, making Montauk Brewing a natural fit.

With this latest move, Tilray continues to push its beverage division into high-visibility channels, further solidifying its commitment to alcohol as a key component of its business model. Whether this is a stepping stone to broader partnerships or a precursor to cannabis-infused beverages, one thing is clear—Tilray is betting big on beer.

Photo via Shutterstock