Trump's Crypto Ball: Snoop Dogg's Participation Leaves Fans Furious, Top Crypto Execs Delighted

Snoop Dogg rattled the core of his fan base after performing at the first-ever inaugural Crypto Ball Friday, part of the weekend celebrations leading up to President-elect Donald Trump's Monday inauguration.

The Washington, D.C. event, hosted by David Sacks, former COO of PayPal PYPL who Trump appointed to serve as the White House AI & crypto czar, was attended by about 1,500 people, including executives from crypto companies such as Crypto.com, Kraken and Exodus EXOD, reported Reuters.

Trump, who did not attend the gala, is expected to issue executive orders next week aimed at fostering a more favorable environment for cryptocurrency companies.

‘Make Bitcoin Great Again’

Swag included “Make Bitcoin Great Again” baseball caps and flag pins with the symbol for Gemini, an event sponsor and crypto exchange founded by Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss. Reuters reported that other sponsors included the digital asset division of Robinhood HOOD, MicroStrategy and Crypto.com.

Snoop, a voracious cannabis consumer, was filmed as the DJ playing songs like Bob Marley's “Three Little Birds (Don't Worry About a Thing), reported Fox News. He also performed a few of his own tunes, including, “Drop It Like It's Hot.”

Trump Vs. Snoop, Now ‘Love And Respect'

In a March 2017 video made by Snoop Dogg, a character named "Ronald Klump" presented as a clown is shot by Snoop Dogg with a Looney Tunes–style gun. The mock shooting drove then President Trump straight to his Twitter account where he tweet-stormed Snoop pretty much day and night for at least a week.

Jumping to January 2024, after Trump launched his presidential campaign, the rapper sang his praises. "Donald Trump? He ain’t done nothing wrong to me,” he told The Sunday Times. "He pardoned Michael Harris." Harris, the co-founder of Snoop's first label, Death Row, was serving time for drug offenses. "So, I have nothing but love and respect for Donald Trump."

Meanwhile, Snoop's fans seem not to be feeling a lot of love and respect for him right now.

In footage shared by The Shade Room on Instagram, comments ranged from unkind to shocked to furious.

"This is culturally embarrassing and disrespectful asf [as f***]," one person wrote.

"Nipsey and Pac would never!!!" said another, referring to the late, beloved rappers Tupac Shakur and Nipsey Hussle.

"Not a check in the world worth selling my soul to the Devil," another person wrote.

For the pleasure of rubbing shoulders with tech and crypto billionaires at the event that will no doubt solidify Trump as the self-proclaimed “first crypto president,” guests shelled out between $2,500 and $5,000 for tickets. But, there was a $100,000 VIP package that included face time crypto czar Sacks.

