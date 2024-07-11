Snoop Dogg To Open Weed Stores In LA, Amsterdam, Named After Iconic 'Smoke Weed Every Day' Motto

Loading... Loading...

Snoop Dogg is set to open his first licensed cannabis store, S.W.E.D., near Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The name S.W.E.D. stands for Snoop’s signature phrase "Smoke Weed Every Day." This new store aims to be a cultural hub in Los Angeles, offering top-shelf premium products and services.

A New Cultural Hub

S.W.E.D. will provide fans and cannabis enthusiasts access to a dispensary celebrating Snoop Dogg’s career. The store features iconic memorabilia, such as the wooden Death Row Records chair and an area dedicated to the Doggy-Style album.

Snoop’s handwritten sayings are graffitied on the walls, creating a unique cannabis and pop culture experience. The dispensary is strategically located between SoFi Stadium and LAX, making it easily accessible.

Expansion To Amsterdam

In addition to the Los Angeles store, Snoop Dogg plans to launch a S.W.E.D. coffeeshop in Amsterdam, Netherlands, in August 2024. This expansion aims to bring the same cultural and cannabis experience to an international audience.

Grand Opening Event

The grand opening of S.W.E.D. in Los Angeles is scheduled for Sunday, July 14, at 3 PM. The event will be held at 5494 W Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90045. Snoop Dogg, Death Row Records and special guests will be in attendance.

Upcoming Olympics Role

Snoop Dogg is also preparing for his role as NBCUniversal CMCSA’s "Special Correspondent" for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, set to take place from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

Read Next:

Cannabis branding, marketing, and retail will be hot topics at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago this Oct. 8-9. Join us to get more insight into what the wave of weed legalization means for the future of investing in the industry. Hear directly from top executives, investors, advocates, and policymakers. Get your tickets now before prices go up by following this link.

Photo: AI-Generated Image.