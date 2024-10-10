Cheech & Chong Open Cannabis Shop In Maine And More New Stores Where You Can Buy Legal Weed

Cheech & Chong, the iconic comedy duo that ventured into cannabis is getting ready to celebrate the grand opening of their first shop in Maine.

The Dispensoria is located at 58 Exchange Street in Portland, Maine and slated to open doors to customers this Thursday, reported WGME.

“Our Dispensorias are about more than just buying cannabis — they immerse you in a world where cannabis culture is celebrated with humor and fun,” said Cheech Marin, co-founder of Cheech and Chong's Cannabis Company. “We wanted to create a space that's welcoming, laid-back, and makes the whole experience enjoyable from the moment you walk through the door.”

Tommy Chong seconded Marin.

“We wanted to give people a place where they can smile while they shop,” added Tommy Chong. “The plant brings joy, and the space where you get it should too.”

The famous duo will visit the store on Sunday.

Connecticut's New Cannabis Shop

Cannabis retail brand Higher Collective will open its newest location at 3369 Fairfield Ave in Bridgeport, Connecticut this Friday, Oct. 11.

The grand opening festivities will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim on the same day. The new store will be open seven days a week.

New York Gets More Recreational Marijuana Shops

RIV Capital Inc. RIV CNPOF announced this week that Etain has commenced co-located adult-use sales at its existing medical dispensary at 445 NY-28, Kingston in New York. The opening follows the company’s recent launch of recreational weed sales at its Etain Manhattan location at 242 E 58th Street, as well as the New York debut of the MOODS line of branded cannabis products.

A grand opening celebration will take place on Friday, Oct. 18, at Etain Kingston, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and exclusive in-store promotions.

High Tide's New Toronto Cannabis Store

Canadian cannabis giant High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA announced on Thursday that its Canna Cabana retail cannabis store at 3406 Dundas Street W in Toronto, Ontario will start selling recreational cannabis products and consumption accessories for adult use on Sunday, Oct. 13.

The opening marks High Tide’s 185th Canna Cabana branded retail cannabis location in Canada, the 71st in the province of Ontario and the 11th in the city of Toronto.

