Harris Campaign Accuses Trump Of 'Blatant Pandering' And Lying About His Cannabis Support Announcement

VP Kamala Harris‘s campaign lashed out at former President Donald Trump for what they described as “blatant pandering” over his recent comments on Florida’s marijuana legalization ballot measure, also known as Amendment 3, reported The Hill Monday afternoon.

What Happened: Trump announced his support for Amendment 3, which would legalize recreational marijuana in Florida, in a post on Truth Social late Sunday. Trump also posted that, if elected, he will federally reschedule cannabis – a promise the Biden Administration vowed to do over a year ago and has yet to undertake. He and Kamala Harris are probably wishing they had.

Joseph Costello, a spokesperson for Harris's campaign, accused Trump of inconsistency on marijuana reform. "Despite his blatant pandering, Donald Trump cannot paper over his extensive record of dragging marijuana reform backward," Costello said in a statement, referring to Trump’s time in office when he opposed marijuana reform measures like cannabis banking and in fact undermined state legalization efforts.

"As president, Trump cracked down on nonviolent marijuana offenses—undermining state legalization laws, opposed safe banking legislation, and even tried to remove protections for medical marijuana," Costello told NBC News on Monday. "Donald Trump does not actually believe in marijuana reform, but the American people are smart enough to see through his campaign lies."

Trump's statement that if elected he would reclassify marijuana takes a page from the Biden administration. Hailed on many occasions, as a major step toward reversing historical inequities in the criminal justice system, the Biden administration has yet to deliver on that as well as his 2020 campaign pledge to federally decriminalize marijuana.

Meanwhile, Harris’s newly launched campaign issues page makes no mention of marijuana policy, which has cannabis advocates wondering why. Despite previous advocacy for marijuana reform, and lots of it, cannabis policy is conspicuously absent, which is odd in that marijuana reform is clearly an issue that has become increasingly popular in national debates.

Photo: Shutterstock