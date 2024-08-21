Ken Griffin's $12M Donation And DeSantis's Anti-Cannabis PACs Face Off Against Pro-Legalization Group's $72M War Chest

Florida’s adult-use cannabis legalization initiative, known as Amendment 3, is steadily moving toward securing the 60% supermajority needed for a constitutional amendment in the November 2024 election.

Financially, the pro-cannabis campaign led by Smart and Safe Florida, is in a strong position having amassed $71.8 million as of mid-August, according to the latest data from the Florida Division of Elections. This substantial war chest largely comes from Trulieve TCNNF, one of the state’s largest medical marijuana companies, which has contributed nearly $65 million to the effort, including a recent $7 million donation.

Open Secret noted in June that the Smart and Safe campaign had raised more than any other marijuana-related ballot measure committee in a single election cycle in U.S. history and is the most-funded measure of 2024.

How Is The Opposition Doing?

On the other side, opposition to Amendment 3 is led by two political action committees (PACs), Keep Florida Clean Inc. and the Florida Freedom Fund, both of which are chaired by James Uthmeier, DeSantis’ chief of staff and former campaign manager when the governor ran for president.

These PACs have raised $14.5 million collectively, a fraction of the funds amassed by the pro-cannabis campaign.

The Ken Griffin Boost

The opposition’s fundraising efforts recently received a shot in the arm when Citadel CEO Ken Griffin contributed $12 million to the Florida Freedom Fund, which is also raising money to defeat Amendment 4, a constitutional measure to "limit government interference with abortion."

Another donation to the cause came from prominent Democratic consultant, Pradeep “Rick” Asnani, president of Cornerstone Solutions, who gave $1 million to defeat both ballot amendments, reported the Orlando Sentinel on Tuesday.

Asnani's donation did not sit well with his Democratic colleagues.

Mack Bernard, a former Palm Beach County Commissioner, said he personally authorized $70,000 transferred from his Friends of Mack Bernard committee to Asnani's committee in July, prior to Asnani's donation to DeSantis. Bernard said he assumed Asnani was giving the money to a committee that supported Democratic candidates and causes, including both the abortion and marijuana amendments.

"I was shocked to learn that he transferred $1 million to an entity that is against Amendment 3 and Amendment 4," Bernard said.

What The Polls Say

Two polls released last week show differing results for the legalization initiative. A Florida Atlantic University poll found the amendment falling short of the 60% support needed to pass, with 56% in favor. However, a significant number of voters remain undecided. A USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN poll indicates stronger support at 63%, with only 3.2% of voters undecided.

