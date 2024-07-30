Fake Test Result Accusations Cost This California Cannabis Lab Its License

A cannabis testing lab in California failed to get its license renewed by the state regulator.

Why? The Department of Cannabis Control (DCC) cited 12 pages of violations by California Cannabis Testing Labs (CCTL), listing 20 different reasons that prompted the decision, including falsification of records and improper testing for dangerous contaminants, as first reported by WeedWeek.

The Northridge-based cannabis testing lab which was first issued a lab license in 2019, was notified that its application for an annual license renewal was denied in a July 24 notice from DCC deputy director Michael Cheng.

The testing lab was first discovered to have "engaged in activity that poses a threat to public health" in February 2022, according to documents obtained by Marijuana Business Daily.

For all 10 products that were picked for random testing, the lab director "falsely attested to laboratory quality control samples" by the DCC in February 2022, the July 24 letter said.

The company also "deliberately falsified bench sheet records for residual pesticides and mycotoxins analyses," as well as manipulating lab equipment to be unable to detect solvents and pesticides identified as cancer risks by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Subsequent tests done by the state on the samples from the same batch identified nearly 600 times the amount of chlorfenapyr that is legal under California state law, the DCC said.

David Hafner, a spokesperson for MJBizDaily said CCTL "has requested an ex parte hearing regarding the status of their license," which DCC will "oppose."

This news only adds to an existing problem of poor oversight of cannabis safety testing in the Golden State.

A recent joint investigation by The Los Angeles Times and cannabis industry newsletter WeedWeek prompted a recall of certain THC oil vape cartridges being sold in 106 retail locations across the state, due to containing dangerous levels of a dangerous pesticide. The recalled products were West Coast Cure's "Orange Cookies" products packaged on or after September 26, 2023.

The investigation tested 42 cannabis products out of which 25 contained pesticide concentrations exceeding state and federal safety standards. The chemicals found are proven to cause cancer, liver failure and neurological harm.

