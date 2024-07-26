The American College of Physicians (ACP), representing over 160,000 medical doctors, issued a new policy paper advocating for the decriminalization of cannabis possession for personal use. The group wants cannabis to be included in all medical education programs.

As cannabis rescheduling is being reviewed by the Drug Enforcement Department (DEA) following a public commentary period, the ACP joins other prominent physician-led organizations such as the AMA and Doctors for Drug Policy Reform.

Emphasizing Education And Training

“The possession of small amounts of cannabis for personal use should be decriminalized,” the ACP stated. This call is part of a broader push to rectify the disproportionate impact of aggressive drug control policies on marginalized communities. Decriminalization, they argue, is a crucial step toward achieving equity and justice.

The ACP said decriminalization should be accompanied by robust educational initiatives. “Cannabis content should be incorporated into substance use curricula at all levels of physician education.”

This recommendation reflects a growing consensus among healthcare professionals who have often lamented that they are inadequately trained to counsel patients on medical marijuana. By integrating comprehensive cannabis education into medical training, future physicians will be better equipped to manage and advise on cannabis use, reflecting its growing medical and legal relevance.

Advocating For A Public Health Approach

The ACP also called for a balanced public health approach to cannabis regulation. The association advocates for “a robust public health approach to controlling cannabis” that “should be implemented in states where it is legal, with attention toward prohibiting use among young people and preventing unsafe use among adults.” The inclusion of cannabis legal states could be viewed as a warning of the risks of an unbalance legal frameworks, affecting for-profit cannabis markets.

The ACP also underscored the need for rigorous research into the effects of legalizing cannabis, focusing on usage patterns, cannabis use disorder, motor vehicle injuries, poisonings and other adverse outcomes. The group advocates for comprehensive insurance coverage of evidence-based treatments for cannabis use disorder and sufficient resources for cannabis-related public health activities.

Cover: AI generated image