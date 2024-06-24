Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board Issues Warning About Mislabeled Products

Loading... Loading...

The Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board issued a public health and safety bulletin Friday advising consumers and patients to be cautious when consuming some of the mislabeled cannabis products.

While the listed cannabis packages passed laboratory testing, the error appears to be in labeling, with products being labeled to contain THC and CBD in a 1:1 ratio, when in reality the packages contained a 2:1 ratio of THC to CBD.

The THC was labeled correctly, writes the Board, but the label shows 10mg of CBD instead of 5mg CBD per serving.

The full list of products/lot numbers that are mislabeled can be viewed here. These packages were sold at the three dispensaries between May 26th and June 21st, according to the board. Those dispensaries locations include 5347 S. Decatur Boulevard in Las Vegas, 50 N. Gibson Road, Suites 170 and 175, in Henderson, and 8605 S. Eastern Avenue in Las Vegas.

These dispensaries are required to display the bulletin in a conspicuous location on their premises for the following 30 days, to make sure their customers are informed of the mislabeling and can take caution.

Mislabeling Across The Industry

Product mislabeling happens frequently in the cannabis and hemp industries. A recent study funded by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) analyzing 53 commercially available smokable hemp products found a staggering 93% contained THC levels surpassing the federally permissible 0.3%, categorizing them as illegal under federal law. Sometimes these mislabeling happen on purpose to mask illegal products as legal, but sometimes it can happen by accident, just like in any other industry.

Recent Cannabis Developments In Nevada

This January, Nevadans were granted the right to legally possess more than double the amount of marijuana previously allowed.

Last June, Gov. Joe Lombardo (R) signed a comprehensive marijuana reform bill aiming to increase marijuana possession limits and remove barriers in the industry. Sponsored by lawmaker Dallas Harris (D), the bill increases the possession and purchase limit for cannabis from one ounce to 2.5 ounces and allows for the possession of larger quantities of cannabis concentrates.

Under the new law, adult-use cannabis retailers also no longer need to have a separate medical marijuana license to serve patients. The legislation extends eligibility for participation in the market by individuals with prior felony convictions.

