Nevada Lawmakers Approve Comprehensive Cannabis Reform Bill, Awaits Governor's Signature

Nevada lawmakers have approved a comprehensive marijuana reform bill, aiming to increase possession limits and remove barriers in the industry.

Abby Kaufmann, secretary of the Chamber of Cannabis, is certain the marijuana reform bill will receive the governor's signature. However, in the unlikely event of a veto, the bill has garnered bipartisan support, increasing the possibility of a successful veto override, she said, according to News3LV.

Sponsored by Sen. Dallas Harris (D), the cannabis omnibus legislation passed the Assembly by a vote of 28-14, reported Marijuana Moment.

About The Bill

If signed into law, Bill SB277 would more than double the personal possession limit from one ounce to 2.5 ounces and allow for the possession of larger quantities of cannabis concentrates.

The measure also eliminates the need for separate licenses for medical and recreational retailers, streamlining the licensing process.

Furthermore, it grants the Nevada Cannabis Compliance Board the discretion to issue marijuana business licenses to individuals with prior felony convictions, as long as public health and safety are not compromised.

The legislation additionally proposes a study to be conducted by the state Cannabis Advisory Commission on the potential effects of removing marijuana from both the federal Controlled Substances Act and Nevada's Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Finally, it requires regulators to consider the environmental effects of industry rule changes.

The fate of the bill now rests with Gov. Joe Lombardo (R).

Read Marijuana Moments' full coverage here.

Photo: Courtesy Of David Gabrić On Unsplash