Older Patients Are Choosing Cannabis To Treat Chronic Pain, Arthritis, Anxiety And Insomnia, New Study Shows

Older patients comprise a growing subset of medical marijuana patients, according to a new study.

Titled “Age-related Patterns of Medical Cannabis Use: A Survey of Authorized Patients in Canada,” the new scientific publication presents the consumption trends observed in patients and the self-reported impacts of medical cannabis in alleviating their primary symptoms.

Tilray Medical, a division of Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY is behind the study which is derived from the Canadian Cannabis Patient Survey (CCPS) 2021 and included 2,697 patients. Researchers focused primarily on older patients with a mean age of 54.3.

Patients with chronic pain (27.8%), arthritis (14.9%) and anxiety (9%) were the most numerous among those seeking cannabis to treat their primary illnesses.

Pain was the most common primary symptom for which patients use medical cannabis, followed by anxiety and insomnia/sleep disorder.

Nearly 54% of patients taking prescription opioids, reported a decrease in use over the past year with medical cannabis.

Tilray revealed in a Wednesday press release that those taking part in the study said cannabis had a "high degree of efficacy in alleviating their illness or symptoms," with many emphasizing "a reduction in their use of prescription opioids, alcohol, tobacco, and other substances."

“Our role in this initiative exemplifies our commitment to medical research, leading us one step closer to unlocking the full therapeutic potential of medical cannabis,” said José Tempero, Tilray's medical director.

The latest results build on a growing body of research, which shows cannabis consumption among seniors is becoming more common. A recent study done at the University of Colorado Boulder, examined the effects of cannabis use in adults aged 60 to 88 with no history of alcohol or other substance use disorder. It showed that "low-dose, daily cannabis use after age 55 might effectively reduce the degenerative effects of chronic brain inflammation,” said Gary Wenk Ph.D., a scientist not involved in the study.

In addition, a recent New York Times report looked at the uncertainty and desperation that fuels senior cannabis use, and how many are turning to it as a last resort for various ailments. Dr. Aaron Greenstein, a geriatric psychiatrist said, “People are just desperate. They’re willing to try anything.”

