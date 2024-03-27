Loading... Loading...

Three Republican Senators came out swinging at the mere idea of rescheduling cannabis, as proposed by the Biden Administration to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), which passed the request on to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

The GOP trio, Mitt Romney (R-UT), James Risch (R-ID) and Pete Ricketts (R-NE) are now urging the DEA to do no such thing and to keep marijuana as a Schedule I drug along with heroin, meth and LSD.

What Are They Thinking?

The three amigos, led by Romney, argue in their Wednesday letter to DEA administrator Ann Milgram that rescheduling cannabis would contravene international treaties and compromise the nation’s ability to enforce drug laws globally.

Rescheduling marijuana should be grounded in scientific evidence and honor the U.S.’s treaty commitments, they said, referencing the 1967 Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs treaty.

The treaty mandates drug policy for member states. The DEA has previously used these international agreements when denying attempts to reschedule marijuana.

The Senators asked if the DEA still finds it necessary to categorize marijuana under Schedule I or II in compliance with the Single Convention, reflecting the agency's stance during the Obama era.

They also raised questions about whether the DEA has sought advice from the State Department or discussed with international partners the implications of rescheduling on diplomatic relations and collective drug control efforts.

Another Missive From Opposite Side Of The Aisle

Meanwhile, Congress members Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) and Barbara Lee (D-CA) had some strong words for the Department of Justice (DOJ) for failing to keep its promise and update federal marijuana enforcement policies, which they call "unacceptable" as it leaves many Americans in a "legal limbo."

In their Wednesday letter addressed to Attorney General Merrick Garland, Lee and Blumenauer said it was essential for the DOJ to reissue memoranda, previously rescinded by Trump-era AG Jeff Sessions, to affirm that federal resources will not target individuals complying with state or Tribal cannabis laws.

The Congressional Cannabis Caucus co-chairs Lee and Blumenauer highlighted contradictions in the federal position, noting recent Biden-Harris administration moves, such as the president's October 2022 pardon of federal marijuana possession offenses and reviewing marijuana's classification.

The delay in providing clear DOJ policy undermines these efforts, say the lawmakers, and sows confusion among law enforcement, businesses and citizens.

In the letter first published by Marijuana Moment, Blumenauer and Lee called it "unacceptable that more than half of Americans living in jurisdictions with legal marijuana markets are left in limbo without public guidance to prevent unjust prosecution of those complying with their state's or Tribe's regulations."

Photo by Joanna Kosinska on Unsplash