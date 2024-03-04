Can You Be High And Drive Safely? National Highway Traffic Safety Admin Questions Scant Science Behind Cannabis DUI Laws

Loading... Loading...

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is raising concerns about state laws that use a specific THC level to determine driver impairment. In a draft report, the agency highlighted a crucial gap in scientific knowledge, stating there’s “relatively little research” linking THC concentration in the blood to actual driving ability.

This finding challenges the validity of “per se” limits implemented in several states, which automatically define someone as impaired based solely on the amount of THC detected in their system. Unlike alcohol, where a clear correlation exists between blood alcohol content (BAC) and crash risk, the NHTSA report emphasizes the absence of such a connection for THC.

"Several states have determined legal per se definitions of cannabis impairment, but relatively little research supports their relationship to crash risk," per the report. "Unlike the research consensus that establishes a clear correlation between [blood alcohol content] and crash risk, drug concentration in blood does not correlate to driving impairment."

While the NHTSA report acknowledges studies suggesting a potential link between marijuana use and increased accident risk, it also points to research that has found “no significant correspondence” between cannabis and police-assigned fault in crashes.

This lack of a clear link between THC levels and impairment is further bolstered by recent comments made by a Department of Justice researcher, noted Marijuana Moment which first published this news. The researcher suggests that relying solely on THC concentration can be an inaccurate method of assessing marijuana-related driving impairment given the difference in effects between chronic and infrequent users.

"If you have chronic users versus infrequent users, they have very different concentrations correlated to different effects," said scientist Frances Scott, per the outlet.

Further complicating the issue is a federally funded study that proposes new testing methods to account for the extended presence of THC metabolites in the body, potentially staying for weeks or months after consumption.

Despite the lack of a definitive link between THC levels and impairment, scientists and researchers remain committed to finding solutions. A congressional report has shown continued support for developing an objective standard and field sobriety testing for cannabis, while other studies have shown no significant impact on driving ability even when exceeding legal THC limits.

Now read: GOP Bill Seeks To Expand Kentucky’s Medical Marijuana Eligibility, Despite Pushback From Colleagues

The Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference is returning to Florida in a new venue in Hollywood on April 16 and 17, 2024. The two-day event at The Diplomat Beach Resort will be a chance for entrepreneurs, both large and small, to network, learn, and grow. Renowned for its trendsetting abilities and influence on the future of cannabis, mark your calendars — this conference is the go-to event of the year for the cannabis world. Get your tickets now on bzcannabis.com – Prices will increase very soon!

Photo: Courtesy of Smarteless via Shutterstock