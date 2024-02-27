New Cannabis Partnership Set To Revolutionize Nevada's Market As Nabis Acquires Blackbird

Loading... Loading...

Cannabis wholesale platform Nabis announced on Tuesday that it’s acquiring Blackbird, a Nevada-based distribution solution.

Why It Matters

The deal combines Nabis' technology, infrastructure and exclusive brands with Blackbird's network of Nevada operators and retailers.

It is expected to result in "further strengthening and streamlining efficiencies for operating partners within the state's supply chain," and a "new unified customer experience for cannabis wholesaling in the region," Nabis said in a press release.

Drea Ballard, director of operations at Blackbird, praised the move.

"This strategic partnership brings a powerful synergy to Nevada. It's a bold step toward a brighter future for our cannabis partners statewide," Ballard said. "Nabis shares our commitment to bringing excellence and efficiency to the cannabis supply chain, and we will be working closely with them to elevate our combined strengths."

Currently, Blackbird provides services to roughly 25% of Nevada's cannabis market.

Nabis, founded in 2018 by tech entrepreneurs Vince C. Ning and Jun S. Lee, is dedicated to creating a licensed cannabis wholesale platform with a multi-channel fulfillment network that streamlines cannabis commerce for brands and retailers globally.

What's Next

Ning says he’s pleased to partner with Blackbird.

"Blackbird is already an incredibly well-respected player in Nevada’s market. And as Nabis sets its sights on national and potentially international horizons, we're excited about the combined strengths of this acquisition leading the industry toward a new era of cannabis commerce."

