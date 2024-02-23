Tilray Medical Applauds German Bundestag And Landmark Passage Of Medical Cannabis Act In Germany

Loading... Loading...

Tilray Brands TLRY announced that its medical cannabis division, Tilray Medical "enthusiastically welcomes" the opening of the German medical cannabis market and the positive paradigm shift in German drug policy.

Friday's landmark passage of the German Medical Cannabis Act represents a significant step forward and puts public health in the spotlight while providing patients with easier access to high-quality cannabis medicines produced in Germany, noted Tilray in a press release.

“The decision to open up the previously limited German medical cannabis market is an important step that will allow patients and physicians to explore effective treatment options tailored to individual needs," said Denise Faltischek, Tilray Medical’s chief strategy officer and Head of International. "Facilitating access to the highest quality cannabis medicines through the new Medical Cannabis Act, produced in Germany, will help to improve patient care and provide patients with a wider range of treatment options.”

Tilray Medical, a global leader in medical cannabis, stated in a press release that it looks forward to working with numerous partners to utilize the production capacity at Tilray’s state-of-the-art Neumünster site to ensure that patients have improved access to the highest quality cannabis medicines grown in Germany. Tilray's Neumünster site is one of only three cannabis cultivation facilities in Germany.

"As a leader in the field of medical cannabis research and production, Tilray Medical strongly believes that these developments will have a positive impact on the health and well-being of many patients in Germany," reads Tilray's press release. "We look forward to exploring the path opened by the German government and all stakeholders in promoting improved access to medical cannabis, and the opportunity to optimize care for our patients."

Tilray Medical grew from being one of the first companies to become an approved licensed producer of medical marijuana in Canada to building the first GMP-certified cannabis production facilities in Europe, first in Portugal and later in Germany.

Tilray Medical is one of the largest suppliers of medical cannabis brands to patients, physicians, hospitals, pharmacies, researchers and governments in over 20 countries and across five continents.

Photo: Benzinga edit with images from Kevin Woblick and Matthew Brodeur via Unsplash