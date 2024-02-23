Ye, Ty Dolla $ign, Nicki Minaj & Post Malone Spark Up With Weed Brand STIIIZY For Rolling Loud Hip-Hop Festival

Loading... Loading...

Rolling Loud, one of the biggest hip-hop festivals in the world is partnering with cannabis lifestyle brand STIIIZY for Rolling Loud California 2024, blending hip-hop beats with cannabis culture.

“Celebrating hip-hop culture is at the heart of this collaboration and we couldn’t think of a greater brand to do it with,” said Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif in a press release. “The nature of our events and STIIIZY’s world are the same. We’re proud to showcase that through this collaboration.”

Immersive Experiences And Exclusive Drops

Scheduled for March 15-17, the festival will showcase ¥$ (Ye + Ty Dolla $ign), Nicki Minaj and Post Malone in an immersive cannabis experience.

A 40-foot cannabis cultivation replica alongside the main stage promises attendees a unique insight into cannabis cultivation, augmented by an interactive photo booth and a VIP section for artists.

The partnership is part of the launch of an exclusive product line available from February 23 at STIIIZY retailers, including premium cannabis strains and live resin pods.

Cultivating Culture

Cherif emphasized the alignment of Rolling Loud's events with STIIIZY's ethos, celebrating this collaboration as a significant moment for both brands and the wider hip-hop and cannabis communities.

Landmark Collaboration

This first-of-its-kind partnership between Rolling Loud and STIIIZY not only sets a new standard for live music festivals but also underscores the growing synergy between the music industry and cannabis culture.

With a lineup that reads like a who's who of modern rap, including Future X Metro Boomin, Rolling Loud California is gearing up to provide an unparalleled festival experience, blending music, culture

and cannabis.

Photo: All Photos Courtesy of Rolling Loud - STIIIZY.