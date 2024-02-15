Washington State Rethinks 'Prohibited Conduct,' New Hampshire Debates Weed Franchise Model And More

Loading... Loading...

In a significant move, the Washington Liquor and Cannabis Board (LCB) is reviewing the "prohibited conduct rule," known for targeting LGBTQ+ bars, to amend or repeal it. This step, driven by public and activist pushback, marks a push towards more inclusive and fair cannabis regulations. The decision, potentially altering the rule as soon as March, highlights the power of community involvement in shaping equitable policies.

Florida's THC Cap Debate

In contrast, Florida faces contention over proposed THC caps in hemp products, suggesting a divide on the issue of cannabis regulation. The bill, introduced by Rep. Tommy Gregory, aims to limit THC content, sparking debate over the potential economic impact on the hemp industry.

Despite assurances from Gregory, industry stakeholders expressed concerns over the bill's implications for businesses and consumer safety, highlighting the complex balance between regulation and economic vitality.

New Hampshire And National Trends

New Hampshire's latest attempt to legalize cannabis reflects ongoing legislative challenges and shifting perspectives among lawmakers. This legislation proposes a state-run franchise model for cannabis sales, aiming to establish 15 stores statewide managed by the Liquor Commission.

Additionally, the bill addresses concerns around public cannabis use, proposing criminal penalties only after repeated offenses.

Similarly, debates in Missouri over regulating intoxicating hemp products and Delaware's delayed timeline for adult-use marijuana sales indicate a nationwide reassessment of cannabis laws.

Delaware is facing delays in the rollout of its adult-use cannabis market, with regulatory timelines pushing the start of retail sales to possibly March 2025. The state is also considering allowing existing medical cannabis dispensaries to serve both medical patients and recreational consumers in the interim.

This strategy aims to ensure that medical patients' needs are met without overwhelming supply once the market expands, reported Marijuana Moment.

