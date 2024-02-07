Canadian CBD-Focused Pharma Co. Gets Green Light To Produce Medical Marijuana In Brazil

Loading... Loading...

MediPharm Labs Corp. LABS MEDIF MLZ has received a GMP certification for its Barrie, Ontario facility from ANVISA, the governing body of Brazil’s pharmaceutical industry.

This is MediPharm's latest approval, following GMP certifications from the FDA, European Union and Australia’s TGA, MediPharm also holds a drug establishment license from Health Canada.

The Toronto-based company is now positioned to produce both API and end products for Brazilian medical cannabis patients.

According to a 2023 report by industry observer Kaya Mind, the Brazilian medical cannabis market is projected to reach CA$380 million ($281.2 million) in 2025.

See also: New CBD & THC Cannabis Oils Now Shipping To Australia From Canada

“This GMP certification from Brazil strengthens MediPharm’s position as one of the most pharmaceutically focused medical cannabis companies in the world," said David Pidduck, MediPharm Labs CEO. Whether it is the production of cannabis-based drug research, international cannabis medical programs or future marketable cannabis drugs, MediPharm has invested in and executed the development of global pharmaceutical and medical channels.

MediPharm Labs currently manufactures two medical cannabis products with full ANVISA product authorization under Brazil’s Resolution 327/19. Additional product authorizations are currently under review with ANVISA. In addition to existing Brazilian customers, the company entered into a supply agreement with a top-tier generic pharmaceutical company in Brazil in July 2023.

In September 2020, MediPharm Labs confirmed a partnership with a Rio de Janeiro-based distributor. Under that deal, MedPharm Labs provides a wide range of cannabis concentrate formats for formulated products later distributed by XLR8 BRAZIL.

Now read: MediPharm Labs Still Hits C$8.5M Despite Sequential Drop, More On That In Q3 2023 Financial Report

MEDIF Price Action

MediPharm's shares traded 2.6923% higher at $0.0534 per share after the market close on Tuesday.

Benzinga Cannabis Conferences are coming to Los Angeles. Join the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight: California, and unlock the future of cannabis at the premier networking event in Culver City on February 22. Connect with top industry leaders, gain insider insights into the investment landscape and shape the evolving markets in California and beyond. Don't miss this chance to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry's growth and innovation! Join now.