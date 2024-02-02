THC Cap Proposal Gains Momentum In Florida, Virginia To Treat Weed Like Alcohol As New York Cannabis Regulators Face Another Lawsuit

Loading... Loading...

THC Cap Proposal Gains Momentum In Florida

A Florida bill aims to cap the level of delta-9 THC in cannabis products. The legislation is advancing in the state House as members of the Healthcare Regulation Subcommittee passed it in a 13-4 vote, reported Florida Politics.

However, the measure from Ralph Massullo — HB 1269 — was amended to limit the psychoactive compound to a 30% level in pre-rolls and whole buds. The original legislation set the limit at 10%.

If this bill is approved, the maximum content of delta-9 THC in processed substances like vapes, shatter, and wax would be capped at 60%.

"We're only at the beginning of understanding the benefits and harms of high-potency THC products," Massullo said as he introduced the bill.

The new law would take effect 30 days after the year's November election if voters approve an amendment to the state constitution that seeks to legalize and allow those aged 21 and older to possess, purchase or use marijuana products for nonmedical use.

The proposed legalization amendment is backed by Smart & Safe Florida (SSF) and funded by cannabis retailer Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF.

Another Legal Battle Erupts Over Cannabis Licensing Process in New York

In the meantime, a new lawsuit in New York aims to put a hold on the cannabis business licensing process in the state.

Seven women-owned social equity cannabis companies filed a lawsuit on Monday in the Supreme Court of New York in Albany County, as first reported by Green Market Report. They alleged that the state Office of Cannabis Management violated regulations while implementing a “randomized queue” to review over 2,000 applications.

Filed as "Article 78", the lawsuit is challenging the procedural aspects that regulators utilized in establishing the randomized queue.

"We chose that vehicle because it puts us in a position to halt everything as soon as possible, which we feel is important. There's a first mover advantage here at play," Joseph Levey, the plaintiffs' attorney, said.

Virginia Lawmakers Weigh On Treating Cannabis Like Alcohol

A measure that aims to create an equitable and regulated marketplace for cannabis and make cannabis sales in Virginia legal on Jan. 1, 2025 — Senate Bill 448 — advanced through the Senate Subcommittee on Cannabis and full Senate Rehabilitation and Social Services last week.

On Wednesday, members of the Senate Courts of Justice Committee weighed in on the measure.

Lawmakers amended the penalty for selling cannabis products without a license, upgrading it from a Class 2 misdemeanor to a Class 1 misdemeanor — currently the charge for unlicensed alcohol sales and punishable by 30 days in jail for a second or subsequent offense.

