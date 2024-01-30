Canadian Cannabis Retail Giant High Tide Narrows Net Loss YoY, Reports 37% Revenue Growth In 2023

Loading... Loading...

High Tide Inc. HITI HITI 2LYA filed its year-end audited 2023 and fourth quarter financial results on Monday. Revenue rose by 37% year-over-year to CA$487.7 million ($362.8 million) in 2023, and 2% sequentially to CA$127.1 million in the fourth fiscal quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based cannabis retail giant also reported an increase in its positive free cash flow run rate from CA$4.1 million in the third fiscal quarter of 2023 to CA$5.7 million in the fourth fiscal quarter, up by 40% quarter-over-quarter. That's the second consecutive quarter of record free cash flow.

"This places us amongst an elite group of publicly traded cannabis companies anywhere to consistently generate meaningful amounts of free cash flow while continuing to grow our business," Raj Grover, founder and CEO of High Tide, said. "Our operational prowess is starting to get noticed by the capital markets, as witnessed by the fact that High Tide closed 2023 as Canada’s top-performing cannabis stock, even outperforming several ETFs and MSOs."

Q4 2023 Financial Highlights

Gross profit totaled approximately CA$33 million , compared to CA$29.5 million gross profit in the same period of 2022, or up by 12% year-over-year.

totaled approximately , compared to CA$29.5 million gross profit in the same period of 2022, or up by 12% year-over-year. Gr oss margin was 26% for the quarter ended Oct. 31.

for the quarter ended Oct. 31. Total operating expenses amounted to CA$67.2 million , down from CA$83.4 million in the prior year's period.

amounted to , down from CA$83.4 million in the prior year's period. Net loss was CA$31.8 million, down from CA$52.5 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022.

was down from CA$52.5 million in the corresponding quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA came in positive at CA$8.3 million for the period, up 67% year-over-year.

FY 2023 Financial Highlights

Loading... Loading...

Gross profit totaled CA$131.3 million , compared to roughly CA$101 million gross profit in 2022, up by 30% year-over-year.

totaled , compared to roughly CA$101 million gross profit in 2022, up by 30% year-over-year. Gross margin was 27% for the year ended Oct. 31.

for the year ended Oct. 31. Total operating expenses amounted to CA$172.7 million, down from CA$173.3 million in the prior year.

amounted to down from CA$173.3 million in the prior year. Net loss was CA$40.9 million, d own from CA$70.8 million in 2022.

was own from CA$70.8 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA came in positive at CA$30.6 million for the period, up 110% year-over-year.

came in positive at for the period, up 110% year-over-year. Cash on hand as of Oct. 31, 2023, was CA$30.1 million, compared to CA$25.1 million as of Oct. 31, 2022, and CA$25.7 million as of July 31, 2023.

“While we remain focused on our core Canadian business, like any forward-thinking company, we are always looking at what opportunities may exist to expand our Canna Cabana brand internationally," Grover said. "We are seeing momentum regarding cannabis rescheduling in the United States, which could potentially pave a path for major U.S. exchanges to allow listed companies to engage in plant-touching business."

HITI Price Action

High Tide's shares traded 2.59% higher at $1.98 per share after hours on Monday afternoon.

Related News

Benzinga Cannabis Conferences are coming to Los Angeles. Join the Benzinga Cannabis Market Spotlight: California, and unlock the future of cannabis at the premier networking event in Culver City on February 22. Connect with top industry leaders, gain insider insights into the investment landscape and shape the evolving markets in California and beyond. Don't miss this chance to be at the forefront of the cannabis industry's growth and innovation! Join now.